Matthew Judon, Patriots reportedly not close on a contract extension

FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon would love to join the list of Patriots players to receive a new contract from the team this offseason. But the two sides are running out of time before training camp, and are reportedly far apart on an agreement.

Judon has requested a new deal from the team and the Patriots have made an offer, according to Henry McKenna of Fox Sports. But Judon's camp and the Patriots are "not currently close," according to McKenna.

Judon is entering the final year of the four-year, $54.5 million contract that he signed with New England as a free agent in 2021. He is set to make $6.5 million in 2024, which makes him a prime candidate for an extension, but Judon has expressed doubt about receiving one from the Patriots on social media.

The Patriots reworked his deal last season to increase his guaranteed money from $2 million to $14 million in 2023, which Judon was grateful for at the time. A month prior, Judon told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche that he wanted to finish his career in New England.

We'll see if that is still on the table in the coming weeks. Patriots veterans are scheduled to report to Gillette Stadium for training camp on July 23, with the first practice set for the following day.

Judon was a full participant at mandatory minicamp last month. But if he and the Patriots can't work out an extension ahead of training camp, Judon could opt to hold out for a new contract. That would open the door to the Patriots potentially trading the pass-rush extraordinaire.

Judon was a force on the New England defense in his first two seasons with the Patriots, racking up 12.5 sacks in 2021 and a career-high 15.5 in 2022. But he played in just four game last season after suffering a bicep tendon tear on Oct. 1, and with Judon set to turn 32 on Aug. 15, the Patriots may want to see him in action before making a long-term commitment.