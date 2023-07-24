Matthew Judon finds a new passion - glass blowing

PROVIDENCE -- Matthew Judon is known for bringing the heat on NFL quarterbacks. But over the weekend, the Patriots veteran edge rusher experienced the heat at Gather Glass in Providence.

"I just found my passion now," Judon told WBZ-TV.

With training camp now just days away, Judon spent some of the final hours of his offseason checking out a new hobby. He was guided by owner Ben Giguere throughout the 30-minute process, and the Pro Bowler created a center piece bowl.

That bowl will now be shown off in the Judon household for years to come after he endured temperatures as high as 2,400 degrees during the process. His mustache survived the process, though Judon joked it was a "little crispy" when he finished.

"Well, it's hot, first of all. Real hot. From the start, you just see molten glass. As you go through the process and as they walk you through it, you start to see something you created," Judon told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche. "It's so awesome and unique."

Patriots edge rusher puts the finishing touches on his centerpiece bowl at Gather Glass in Providence. WBZ-TV

Blowing glass is much different than hunting down quarterbacks every Sunday.

"This is way different. First of all, it's way hotter," Judon said. "This is just unique. You watch yourself on film and think, 'I can do this better.' With this, you let the glass do the work. You let them help you and when it's a finished product you think, 'I love this, I created this, and this is my own.'"

As for football, the 30-year-old Judon finished fourth in the NFL last year with 15.5 sacks. After a disappointing 8-9 season, he wants everyone to bring a sense of urgency when training camp opens this week.

"When you come out there, just know you're there. You're not on vacation no more," he said. "You are on the field and aware and conscious of which is which, what is being asked of you and what needs to be done.

"Everyone has to be aware of the playbook, their assignments, and be ready," Judon added.

Judon has been a major part of the New England defense since signing with the Patriots three years ago. He's loving life in New England, and would love to finish his career in a Pats uniform.

"I don't ever want to leave. I'm finding stuff like this and making it my home, being part of the community," he said." I want to retire here. I love it."

He'll put his glass-blowing days on pause for now, as Judon sets out for another season of seeking quarterbacks for the Patriots. But maybe six months from now, he'll be back in Providence to make a glass Lombardi Trophy.