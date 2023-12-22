Snow B Wan Kenobi, Edward Blizzardhands among MassDOT "Name a Snowplow" contest winners

BOSTON - The winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest have been announced by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The contest allowed elementary and middle school students from across the state to name 12 snowplows that will be used during the upcoming winter season. The kids came up with some very punny names.

The winning names are:

Flower Power - Chester 4th grade classroom

Glacier Gobbler.- Westfield 1st grade classroom

Snow B Wan Kenobi - Charlton 3rd grade classroom

Sleetwood Mac - Malden 4th grade classroom

Snow-hemian Rhapsody - Brockton 4th grade classroom

Snow Monstah - Boston 4th grade classroom

Edward Blizzhardhands - Shelburne Falls 6th grade classroom

Polar Pathmaker - Orange 8th grade classroom

The Snolar Express - Sturbridge 5th grade classroom

Snow Place Like Home - Lexington 8th grade classroom

The Mayplower - Orleans 5th grade classroom

Fast and Flurryous - Needham 7th grade classroom

"This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England's harsh winters," said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in a statement.

The winning classrooms will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies.