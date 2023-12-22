Snow B Wan Kenobi, Edward Blizzardhands among MassDOT "Name a Snowplow" contest winners
BOSTON - The winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest have been announced by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The contest allowed elementary and middle school students from across the state to name 12 snowplows that will be used during the upcoming winter season. The kids came up with some very punny names.
The winning names are:
- Flower Power - Chester 4th grade classroom
- Glacier Gobbler.- Westfield 1st grade classroom
- Snow B Wan Kenobi - Charlton 3rd grade classroom
- Sleetwood Mac - Malden 4th grade classroom
- Snow-hemian Rhapsody - Brockton 4th grade classroom
- Snow Monstah - Boston 4th grade classroom
- Edward Blizzhardhands - Shelburne Falls 6th grade classroom
- Polar Pathmaker - Orange 8th grade classroom
- The Snolar Express - Sturbridge 5th grade classroom
- Snow Place Like Home - Lexington 8th grade classroom
- The Mayplower - Orleans 5th grade classroom
- Fast and Flurryous - Needham 7th grade classroom
"This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England's harsh winters," said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in a statement.
The winning classrooms will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies.
