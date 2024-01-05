Doctors warn of serious health risks ahead of weekend snowstorm

NEWTON - With our first snowstorm just days away you may be pulling out those plows shovels and snow blowers but doctors at Mass General are warning neighbors that winter weather work may come with serious health risks.

With a weekend snowstorm heading towards New England, neighbors are preparing for powder.

"I like to shovel, it's fun," said Newton neighbor Ellen O'Brien, who spent time searching for the perfect snow shovel at her friendly neighborhood hardware store "I'm older now and I shovel my entire driveway but I find if I have a lighter shovel, it makes it easier."

And in heavy snow, easy is everything.

"If you're having any chest pain or significant shortness of breath, that's the signal to stop," said Dr. Randall Zusman, director of Division of Hypertension at Mass General. He said shoveling or removing heavy snow can be a serious health risk.

"Snow shoveling significantly increases blood pressure and heart rate. If you've had heart surgery, if you've had a stroke, snow shoveling is probably not an activity that you should engage in," said Zusman, who also suggested staying warm in cold weather. "If your hands get cold, the blood flow to your heart can be decreased."

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac mortality is at its highest around Christmas & New Year's. Mass General also suggests checking on your elderly neighbors during the colder weather to make sure they are OK. If you or anyone you know suffers from a cardiac arrest event, call 911