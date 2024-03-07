What Massachusetts voters want to hear in Biden's "incredibly important" State of the Union

What Massachusetts voters will be focusing on in Biden's State of the Union address

What Massachusetts voters will be focusing on in Biden's State of the Union address

BOSTON - Massachusetts voters have different reasons for tuning in to President Joe Biden's highly anticipated State of the Union address Thursday night.

When protesters stopped traffic during rush hour at South Station in Boston, they said they'd be watching for what Biden has to say about Gaza in the speech that some are calling a make-or-break moment for him. "I want him to talk about all the things he's done since he was elected," one person said.

"What would make his next administration any different than the current one," said Kelly Hensey from Beverly, who said she'll also be watching for mental fitness. "I definitely think he has diminished capacity," she said.

"I think he's getting old," said Theresa Scott, also from Beverly. She said the price of food is also weighing on her mind. "You don't know whether to pay your rent or go shopping or pay your hospital bills or whatever," she said.

Democratic political consultant Joe Caiazzo says it's a big night for Biden. "This is incredibly important because this is the first major speech of the reelection campaign. Joe Biden has a lot to talk about to the American people," he said. "This is the opportunity for the president to get up there with all the eyes of the country on him. It's his chance to outline why he deserves this second term."

"The borders, safety," said Ricky Mimruni, who lives in Danvers. "NATO, what's going on with Ukraine. That's what I'm listening for."

"Democracy and reproductive rights. Those are my most important issues," said Virginia Coburn from Beverly.

"I'm worried about everything. It's payday," said Jerry Manning, holding up his paycheck. "That's the most important thing to me, is to get more money in my pocket."