Some Massachusetts voters may be asked to prove identity

Some Massachusetts voters have been asked for IDs at the polls

NEW BEDFORD - New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell is reassuring both voters and poll workers that the city is stepping up efforts to ensure a safe Election Day.

"There is a whole lot of anxiety out there about elections right now," the mayor said from city hall.

Voters should expect a heightened police presence at the ballot box leading up to Tuesday, November 5th.

"We have police officers at every polling location," New Bedford police chief Paul Oliveira said.

"Inactive voter status"

Whether you're voting in-person early or on Election Day, some voters may be asked to prove their identity.

"Massachusetts is a non-ID state but there are certain circumstances where you will have to show an ID," city solicitor Ryan Pavao explained. "The most common one... inactive voter."

If it's your first time voting or if you've moved recently, you'll need to show ID. A driver's license, state-issued ID card or recent utility bill will work if you fall into "inactive voter" status.

"Every year, the city has to send our roll of registered voters in our state," Pavao said. "If you haven't voted in an election in two years under state law, you're designated as inactive."

Be prepared, Mayor Mitchell said, and be confident that your ballot counts during this presidential election.

"We've bought vote tabulation machines, software, the tools to open up envelopes, absentee ballots," Mitchell said.

When in doubt, you can check your voter registration status here.

Important dates

• October 26 was the last day to register to vote

• Friday, November 1 is the last day to vote early in person

• Tuesday, November 5 is the absolute last day to post mark your mail-in ballot

• Tuesday, November 5 is Election Day where you can vote in-person