Weekend To Do List: Caribbean parades, and dog-friendly farmers market

BOSTON - There are just a few weeks of summer left, so be sure to soak up the nice weather this weekend in Massachusetts with a carnival, parade, or dog-friendly farmers market.

Worcester Caribbean American Carnival & Parade

The 11th annual Worcester Caribbean American Carnival kicks off Sunday! Carnival goers can enjoy cultural performances, beautiful costumes, and shopping from local vendors before the parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. You certainly don't want to miss it at Institute Park in Worcester!

When: Sunday, August 25. Festival 12-7 p.m. Parade 1:30 until 4 p.m.

Where: Parade begins at Worcester City Hall. The Festival will be in Institute Park.

Cost: Free

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston Parade

If you can't make it to the Worcester parade, there is also one in Boston! Enjoy the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston Parade beginning at Warren Street, Roxbury, on Saturday at noon.

When: Saturday, August 24, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Where: Beginning at Warren Street in Roxbury, traveling to Blue Hill Ave, and ending on Glenway Street.

Cost: Beginning at Warren Street, Roxbury to Blue Hill Ave, ending at Glenway St.

Handmade Market 2nd Annual

Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend at the 2nd annual Handmade Markey in Chelmsford. Browse 100% handmade goods from over 50 regional artists as you enjoy live music and delicious food!

When: Saturday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Chelmsford Lodge Elks

Cost: Free

Attleboro Farmers Market

Looking for something to do for the whole family, including your furry friends? The dog-friendly Attleboro Farmers Market is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Browse fresh produce and specialty vendors at the number-one Farmer's Markey in the State. If you can't make it, the market runs every Saturday until mid-October.

When: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 12

Where: 947 Park Street, Attleboro

Cost: Free

