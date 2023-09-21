Why Massachusetts taxpayers won't be getting rebates from the state this fall

Massachusetts taxpayers will not get budget surplus rebate this year

BOSTON - Last fall, nearly 3 million Massachusetts taxpayers got a rebate thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. But don't expect a check in the mail this year.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio confirmed this week that the state doesn't have the cash that would trigger automatic refunds under Chapter 62F.

Last year, taxpayers got back about 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021. Massachusetts missed the cap this year by roughly $4 billion.

The State House News Service reports that the Legislature made triggering Chapter 62F less likely in future years when they exempted new surtax revenues from counting toward the annual limit on tax collections.