Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks

BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.

The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.

About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.  

The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.

If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.

But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:19 AM

