Massachusetts tax filing deadline is today

BOSTON - Today is the final day to file your taxes in Massachusetts. Unlike most of the country, residents in the state have until April 17, 2024 to meet the tax day deadline.

Maine's residents also have until April 17 to submit their taxes online or get them in the mail.

Why is tax day April 17 in Massachusetts?

While taxes are typically due on April 15, that date fell on the Patriots' Day holiday in Massachusetts for 2024. The state holiday observed on Monday commemorates the battles of Lexington and Concord that kicked off the American Revolution.

April 16 was Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C., which closed some government offices in the nation's capital.

Direct File in Massachusetts

There's a new way for people in Massachusetts to pay their taxes this year. The IRS launched its Direct File tax program in several states, including Massachusetts, back in March.

The free online service makes filing taxes easy and can even be done on a smartphone, President Joe Biden's administration says.

Those with "simple tax situations" like a W-2 or Social Security income can use Direct File. Click here to check your eligibility.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren estimated about a third of Massachusetts taxpayers can take advantage of the new service that competes with private tax filing programs like TurboTax.

Getting a tax extension in Massachusetts

Those who can't meet the tax day deadline must file for an extension before the end of the day to avoid a penalty.

The IRS estimates that 19 million will file for an automatic extension that gives them until Oct. 15 to file their tax returns.

Click here to find tax extension forms for Massachusetts.