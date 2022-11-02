Massachusetts "Swifties" ready to welcome Taylor Swift back to Gillette

SALEM - Cassie Trombley of Salem hasn't missed a Taylor Swift tour since the artist opened for Keith Urban back in 2009, so when she learned Swift was coming back to Gillette in May, she was thrilled.

"I'm very, very excited for it," she told WBZ.

Being a 'Swiftie,' as the fans call themselves, is more than just liking Swift's music. It's a commitment to seeing concerts, to meet and greets, to staying up late to listen to new albums - and for Trombley, even for recreating Swift's music videos.

So, when a lottery system opened up on Tuesday, Trombley was willing to wait. "I will wait five hours in line because we at least we will get a ticket price at his face value," she explained.

A Ticketmaster queue opened up on Tuesday, but not for tickets. Instead, fans waited hours in a line to join a lottery for the chance to get a presale code, a sign up which will be open until November 9.

If you are granted a code, you'll be able to use that to log in and buy tickets on November 18 for the general public. Capital One cardholders will have access to tickets on November 15. Ticket prices range from $49 to $449.

Swift was last at Gillette for her 'Reputation' tour in 2018. Her 'Loverfest' tour, scheduled in 2020, was canceled due to COVID-19. Since then, Swift has released four new studio albums and two "re-records."

Naturally, the time elapsed has super fans wondering what she'll play. The name of the tour - "The Eras Tour" - may give some of that away.

"I'm expecting a lot of big hits and fan favorites and mashing them together to maximize the time that you have in a night for a show," Lejla Huskic of Cambridge told WBZ. Huskic has never missed a Massachusetts Taylor Swift concert and plans to get tickets to both shows at Gillette in 2023.

"With the announcement of The Eras Tour, I'm kind of expecting a little bit of everything," fan Matt Buskeroos added. Buskeroos had tickets to "Loverfest" before it was canceled and is promised priority access to "Eras Tour" tickets because of the canceled tour. "I'll just say it will be a very Cruel Summer if I cannot see her next summer," he said.

Fans have until November 9 to sign up for the presale code lottery through Ticketmaster.