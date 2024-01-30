4 current and former Massachusetts State Troopers among 6 charged in Commercial Driver's License bribery scheme

BOSTON - Four current and former Massachusetts State Troopers were among six people arrested in an alleged Commercial Driver's License application scheme, investigators said Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the six people are charged in a 74-count indictment. It claims they ran a bribery conspiracy to "falsify records and give guaranteed passing scores to certain Commercial Driver's License applicants."

At a news conference Tuesday, acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said more than two dozen drivers got CDL's since August 2018, without taking or passing the exam.

"In short, as alleged in this indictment, the CDLs were for sale and troopers were bribed with free goods to pass applicants, no matter how they performed on the test," Levy told reporters.

The current and former troopers were identified as Gary Cederquist of Stoughton, Calvin Butner of Halifax, Perry Mendes of Wareham and Joel Rogers of Bridgewater. All four were part of the State Police CDL Unit, which administers the skills tests for drivers. The other two named in the indictment are civilians - Scott Camara of Rehoboth and Eric Mathison of Boston. Both are said to be friends of Cederquist.

In one example, Levy said Cederquist was given a new driveway worth more than $10,000 and a $2,000 snowblower in exchange for licenses.

The CDL's are governed by federal law. States run the tests and issue the licenses. Levy said drivers must pass three segments - vehicle inspection, basic control skills and a road test - to legally drive tractor trailers, oil tankers, school buses and other large vehicles.

"These standards and regulations exist for one very simple reason. To protect and prevent death and injuries from the operation of commercial motor vehicles. It's to make sure that everyone operating these types of rigs at high rates of speed on highways or in neighborhoods has the required skill to operate them safely," Levy said.