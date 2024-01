Federal prosecutors say current and former troopers were helping people pass commercial driver's license tests. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Mass. State Police troopers charged in CDL bribery scheme Federal prosecutors say current and former troopers were helping people pass commercial driver's license tests. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On