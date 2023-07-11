Caught on camera: Two state troopers assaulted during traffic stops two days apart

WAKEFIELD - In less than a week, state police faced two separate assaults on troopers - one in Wakefield and one in Tewksbury.

On Wednesday, a motorcyclist, who is accused of assaulting a trooper, was caught on camera when he was pulled over in Wakefield. He allegedly refused to cooperate and turn off his engine. The camera shows him struggling with the officer and then speeding away - taking the trooper with him. The trooper was almost hit by a truck during the struggle.

Colin James Webb, 19, of Reading was arrested for the assault and faces multiple charges.

Just two days later, a man allegedly assaulted a trooper as he was being put into handcuffs after a traffic stop, jumping into his vehicle and speeding away. Aybar Romero, who has four warrant out for his arrest, will face multiple charges. The trooper was treated and released from Lowell General Hospital.

"These incidents were brazen, and deliberately violent assaults perpetrated by motivated offenders on public servants who were engaged in their duties to protect our roads, our communities, our citizens, and our visitors," said Colonel John Mawn Jr., Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.