Massachusetts State Trooper Matthew McRae injured in Utah to be released from Spaulding Rehab on Saturday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHARLESTOWN - A Massachusetts State trooper who was severely injured in a car crash while on vacation in Utah is set to be released from Spaulding Rehab on Saturday.

Trooper Matthew McRae was in a rideshare car when it was struck by an alleged drunk driver back in August. McRae returned to Massachusetts in September and has been at Spaulding since.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts said McRae has since learned to walk again.

Matthew McRae
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Matthew McRae CBS Boston

"Trooper McRae's incredible progress, highlighted by his renewed ability to walk, is a testament to his unwavering spirit and resolute intention of rejoining his fellow Troopers," said the association's president, Patrick McNamara.

The association said a bill has also been passed and signed into law by the governor to establish a sick leave bank for McRae. As a younger trooper, he doesn't have some of the benefits or insurance of veterans.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 1:59 PM

