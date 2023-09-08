Trooper Matthew McRae back in Massachusetts after crash in Utah

BURLINGTON - Massachusetts State Police Trooper Matthew McRae is back in Massachusetts after he was injured in a crash in Utah.

McRae was vacationing in Salt Lake City when the rideshare car he was in was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He is facing a long recovery.

"He's a trooper's trooper," said Patrick McNamara, President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. "If there's anybody who's going to be able to do it it's him."

On Thursday, the union president spoke on behalf of everyone relieved that McRae is alive and home in Massachusetts.

"He has his family, the McRae family, but he also has the family of the State Police and the citizens of the Commonwealth," McNamara said. "I think everybody has shown him incredible support."

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Matthew McRae CBS Boston

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, August 25, the rideshare McRae was in was hit by the alleged drunk driver. He was immediately taken to the university of Utah hospital in critical condition, where he's been ever since.

As soon as he was well enough to fly, multiple agencies coordinated to transport to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

"This is a full operation that has been not only challenging, but I mean the end result is that he's finally home, he's finally in the best hospitals in America," McNamara said.

McNamara couldn't elaborate on the injuries or outlook for recovery but did laud a community that has rallied to support McRae emotionally, and financially.

"We have just incredible people here in Massachusetts that are doing everything they can to just support a cause, and not looking for recognition but just giving back," McNamara said.

His fellow troopers are making personal sacrifices to help McRae recover. McNamara said the union is looking for ways for troopers to donate their hours to McRae, because as a younger trooper, he doesn't have some of the benefits or insurance of veterans.