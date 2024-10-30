Massachusetts State Police trooper charged in drunk driving crash resigns

BOSTON - The Massachusetts State Police trooper who was arrested for drunk driving this week has resigned from the department. James Doran, who graduated from the State Police Academy just weeks ago, was given a dishonorable discharge, WBZ I-Team sources said.

Trooper arrested in Tewksbury

Doran, 27, was arrested Sunday night in Tewksbury after he allegedly crashed into another car while driving drunk. A half-empty bottle of vodka and an open Bud Light were found inside the car, police said.

Police said Doran declined to perform a field sobriety test and also refused a breath test.

He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

After his arrest, a spokesperson for the state police said Doran was off duty at the time of the crash and was placed on administrative leave with pay. Doran resigned his position effective on Wednesday, state police said.

"Ineligible to be reinstated"

"Pursuant to Department policy, as a member who separated from service after being charged with a criminal offense, Mr. Doran is ineligible to be reinstated," state police said Wednesday.

The department will also provide information about Doran to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

Doran is a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop and graduated from the academy on October 9. The state police said all new troopers complete a 12-month probationary period following graduation to begin their careers.

License suspended for 180 days

Doran was arraigned in court in Lowell on Monday and his driver's license was suspended for 180 days. He was released on personal recognizance with the condition that he does not consume alcohol. He is due back in court December 6.