Massachusetts State Police say "no credible threats" ahead of potential Hamas protests

BOSTON - Hamas is calling for worldwide protests Friday, but Massachusetts State Police said there are no credible threats at this time.

Israel has warned that Hamas had called on "all of its supporters around the world to hold a 'Day of Rage'" on Friday to "attack Israelis and Jews."

"It is reasonable to assume that there will be protest events in various countries that are liable to turn violent," the statement on the Israeli foreign ministry website said.

"At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats in Massachusetts related to the attack on Israel or the call for jihad by terrorists, but as ever, we remain vigilant," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.

"We will continue to communicate with and advise our partners, including the ADL and other organizations of any potential threats. Additionally, we are prepared to support communities and educational institutions with protest and civil disorder response if needed."

Some temples in Massachusetts have added security as a precaution.

"If you're in areas where these protests are planned, try to stay away from them, give them a lot of distance just to be preventative. Don't be frightened, but be cautious of your surroundings and always have a plan to get away," security analyst and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis told WBZ.

Police said anyone who notices anything suspicious should always calls 911 immediately.