Man drives 21-miles on flat tires in stolen car before arrest, Massachusetts State Police say

CONCORD – Police said a man in a stolen car drove more than 21 miles on flat tires during a chase that started in Sterling and ended near Walden Pond in Concord.

Around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday a Massachusetts State Police trooper spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen from Rhode Island. The driver had taken off from a traffic stop in Worcester earlier in the night.

After seeing the car on Route 190 North in Sterling, the trooper tried to pull the car over. After the man did not stop, additional troopers deployed spike strips. Despite driving over the tire deflation devices, the man continued onto Route 2.

Diving on the car's rims, the man allegedly continued leading police on a chase that lasted about 21 miles. Around 3:15 a.m. a State Police sergeant boxed the driver in near Walden Pond, bringing the chase to an end.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Tristan Breton of Manville, Rhode Island, was arrested. No one else was in the car.

Three police cruisers were damaged during the chase.

Breton is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a long list of charges.