Suspect identified after 6 people, including 4 girls, are stabbed in Massachusetts

BRAINTREE - A person is facing charges after police said they attacked four girls at a movie theater in Braintree before stabbing two people at a McDonald's at a rest stop in Plymouth.

Four girls attacked at movie theater

Police said at around 6 p.m., 26-year-old Jared Ravizza entered a theater at the AMC Braintree 10 without paying and stabbed the four young girls. The mother of three of the girls said they were between 9 and 17 years old and were the only people in the theater to see the movie "IF."

"They had just sat down, they had just got their concessions. I guess he came up behind them, they were in like the second row. He came up behind them. My oldest was leaned over to get something, he got her in the back. My other daughter in the chest. My last daughter across her arm," Lisa Dembowski said. "Laughing the whole time. Then [stabbed] their friend and ran off. The two older girls chased him outside, then they realized what was going on."

"They said they all went out, they told the people at AMC, the AMC didn't believe them, didn't do anything, actually, and they had to call the police themselves," said Dembowski.

The four girls were taken to the hospital and are all expected to be OK. WBZ-TV reached out to AMC for comment but did not immediately hear back.

McDonald's employees stabbed at Plymouth rest stop

Police said Ravizza fled the scene in a black SUV. About an hour later, they allegedly stopped at a Route 3 rest area in Plymouth, where they stabbed two McDonald's employees. Both employees were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

A witness got the car's license plate number and police said it was registered to Ravizza.

Ravizza drove off after the stabbings and police said they were taken into custody in Sandwich. They were charged with assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Plymouth stabbings.

According to I-Team sources, Ravizza is also wanted for a murder earlier Saturday in Connecticut.