Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon.

"I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch.

Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.

"We're sanding every street," said Poch.

Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating Sunday night until 11:30 p.m. and then started again at 8 a.m. Monday.

Poch told WBZ, "We start with the mains and then branch out to the secondaries, and then

there's some events happening at local schools, so we'll do the parking lots."

For kids off from school, the snow was a welcomed sight.

"I like the snow, it's one of my favorite weathers," said 8-year-old Cyrus.

He and his brother were sledding for the first time all season.

"We're sledding on our day off and it's pretty fun," said older brother Bohden.

One first grader was also out in the snow busy playing on the MLK holiday.

"I was thinking there's going to be enough snow to do snowball fights," said Kelsey.

Just a couple of many kids across the state spending the day enjoying Old Man Winter, who finally made his first widespread appearance.

Many local cities and towns, including Sharon, offer free salt and sand to residents. Check with your local DPW to prepare for any ice on roads that were untreated.