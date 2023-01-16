Watch CBS News
Who has the most? Snow totals for January 16, 2023

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For January 16
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For January 16 04:08

BOSTON – A bit of winter finally arrived in Massachusetts Sunday into Monday, bringing a few inches of snow around the state. That includes Boston's first inch of the season, tying the fifth-latest date for that milestone.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Montague 4.0 inches
Middleborough 3.6
Bradford 3.5
Topsfield 3.4
West Wareham 3.0
Plainfield 3.0
Haverhill 3.0
Milton, Blue Hill Observatory 2.9
Weymouth 2.9
Hingham 2.8
Carlisle 2.6
Lexington 2.5
West Peabody 2.5
Fitchburg 2.5
East Falmouth 2.5
East Acton 2.4
Rowley 2.3
Andover. 2.3
Hubbardston 2.3
Acton 2.1
Westford 2.0
Chelmsford 2.0
Gardner 2.0
East Walpole 2.0
Methuen 2.0
Fitchburg 2.0
Gloucester 2.0
Acushnet 2.0
Ashland 1.9
Fairhaven 1.9
Sterling 1.8
Foxboro 1.7
New Bedford 1.4
Mansfield 1.3  
East Walpole 1.2
Oakham 1.0
Boston 1.0

