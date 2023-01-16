Who has the most? Snow totals for January 16, 2023

BOSTON – A bit of winter finally arrived in Massachusetts Sunday into Monday, bringing a few inches of snow around the state. That includes Boston's first inch of the season, tying the fifth-latest date for that milestone.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Montague 4.0 inches

Middleborough 3.6

Bradford 3.5

Topsfield 3.4

West Wareham 3.0

Plainfield 3.0

Haverhill 3.0

Milton, Blue Hill Observatory 2.9

Weymouth 2.9

Hingham 2.8

Carlisle 2.6

Lexington 2.5

West Peabody 2.5

Fitchburg 2.5

East Falmouth 2.5

East Acton 2.4

Rowley 2.3

Andover. 2.3

Hubbardston 2.3

Acton 2.1

Westford 2.0

Chelmsford 2.0

Gardner 2.0

East Walpole 2.0

Methuen 2.0

Fitchburg 2.0

Gloucester 2.0

Acushnet 2.0

Ashland 1.9

Fairhaven 1.9

Sterling 1.8

Foxboro 1.7

New Bedford 1.4

Mansfield 1.3

East Walpole 1.2

Oakham 1.0

Boston 1.0