Massachusetts snow totals for January 29. Who got the most?

BOSTON – The latest Massachusetts snow storm was nothing to write home about, but it did fall in time to make the Wednesday morning commute a bit slower in much of the state. Snow delays were declared for some Massachusetts schools as a result.

The National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers provided the following snow totals for Massachusetts.

Heath: 6.0 inches

Colrain: 5.0

Orange: 5.0

Charlemont: 4.5

Leyden: 4.5

Ashfield: 4.3

Gill: 4.0

Greenfield: 4.0

Turners Falls: 4.0

Wendell: 4.0

Erving: 3.5

North Ashburnham: 3.2

Chelmsford: 3.0

Lunenburg: 2.5

Methuen: 2.5

North Billerica: 2.5

Gardner: 2.4

Boston: 1.4

Worcester: 1.0

How much snow did Boston get?

There have been a few snow events this winter in Boston, but nothing major yet.

With 1.4 inches of snow falling Wednesday in the city, the total for the season in Boston is now 13.9 inches. Nearly half of that total fell on January 20 when Boston received 5.0 inches of snow.

How does that compare to previous years? At this time in 2024, Boston had received about 9.1 inches of snow. The average snowfall total for this date is about 22.7 inches.

Massachusetts weather outlook

With the snow now wrapped up, Massachusetts will get another blast of frigid air.

Leaving the house early Thursday morning will feel like near zero degrees, and high temperatures for the day will be below freezing throughout the region, around 20 degrees.

Some unsettled weather is possible on Friday, though it is currently looking like more of a rain event or a mix of rain and snow.