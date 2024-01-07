Gillette Stadium crews prepare field for Patriots-Jets, fans urged to use caution getting to game

Several inches of snow fall at Gillette Stadium ahead of Patriots-Jets

Several inches of snow fall at Gillette Stadium ahead of Patriots-Jets

Several inches of snow fall at Gillette Stadium ahead of Patriots-Jets

FOXBORO – The Patriots don't kick off their season finale until 1 p.m. on Sunday. But Gillette Stadium was bustling early in the morning as crews worked to clear snow ahead of the game.

Several inches of snow had fallen in Foxboro by the morning, with more expected throughout the day.

Gillette Stadium crews were busy Sunday morning, clearing snow with tractors. The heated playing surface helped keep much of the snow from piling up.

On the field, only an inch or two has accumulated by around 8 a.m., compared to closer to four inches outside.

Highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver urged fans to use caution getting to the game.

"We have been coordinating with Gillette on our treatment plan down there. The conditions down there are a little bit better right now than they are in the rest of the state. They haven't gotten as much snow yet today," Gulliver said. "But getting there could be difficult, so if you are going to the game expect some slippery travel and give yourself a lot of extra time to get there."