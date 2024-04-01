Businesses and schools in Massachusetts prepare for impact from drastic weather change

FITCHBURG. The signs of spring are everywhere in Massachusetts, but with a snow storm on the way they won't be for long.

At Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg spring cleaning is in full swing. But the crew knows the green will soon be all white again.

"Right now we are looking at somewhere of five plus inches here, but the good news is the weather next week is suppose to be fairly warm. But then you have wet spots on the course so those need to be addressed," Steven Fader said.

Grounds superintendent Sean Keating told WBZ that the hills of northern Worcester County has its own micro-environment and it can be very unpredictable.

"Four inches of rain last week, another six to eight inches of snow this week. Keeping our fingers crossed that the totals go down," Keating said.

Spring or winter?

Local hardware stores said the transition from winter to spring is very difficult this week.

Jack Bernard owns Sabourin Hardware in Fitchburg and said he can't get all of his spring stuff out on the floor because of the upcoming snow storm.

"It's weird. It's in between. You're stuck because you don't know what to do. Obviously we want to get all of the spring stuff on the floor and start selling it and put this stuff away, but we can't," Owner Jack Bernard said.

School sports

Fitchburg High School spring sports have begun and the track and field team has their first meet on Wednesday, the same day as the storm.

"Looking doubtful. Girls tennis as well. They will be on the courts today, but not on Wednesday," Athletic Director Todd Robbins said.

All the rain they've gotten over the last few weeks has left parts of their baseball field underwater. They are expecting sport schedules to change with the snow on the way.

"The hardest part is trying to get the student athletes prepared for the season and find a place for them alternatively when this is not available," he said.