Snow in Massachusetts could cause hazardous travel for Wednesday morning commute

BOSTON - The final week of January will be an active one in the weather department. Over the course of this week, we have three chances of precipitation, a period of strong winds, and another brief shot of cold air.

It appears as though this may be a preview of the upcoming pattern as we head into February...highly variable and changeable weather from day to day and week to week.

Let's break this week down day by day...

Scattered snow showers, squalls Tuesday

A cold front will pass through in the morning hours on Tuesday, bringing a few scattered snow showers and squalls.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The front will pack a much bigger punch as it enters western New England between 5-7 a.m. Snow squalls in parts of Vermont and western Massachusetts could easily whiten some roads and accumulate up to an inch in a short period of time.

We expect gradual weakening as the front moves eastward. There could be a few snow showers in central MA between 7-9 a.m., perhaps enough for scattered coatings.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

By the time the line gets to eastern Massachusetts, after 9 a.m., there wont be much left other than a few flurries.

Up next, the wind

Expect westerly gusts between 30-40mph Tuesday morning and afternoon across all of southern New England.

We could see some isolated gusts between 40-50mph as well.

These winds will taper off quickly by Tuesday evening, calming significantly overnight.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Snow on Wednesday morning

The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather alert for a brief period of light to moderate snow between midnight and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Impacts will be rather minor; however, any untreated surfaces will become slippery and snow covered, causing some hazardous travel early Wednesday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

How much snow on Wednesday?

Snowfall totals will generally range from a coating to 2" across all of southern New England.

Best chance of getting higher amounts would be in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains in Vermont.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

We will also keep an eye on northeast Massachusetts (Essex County) for the possibility of a briefly heavier band.

As the colder air arrives Wednesday evening, there will be a few rain or snow showers around the time of the evening commute. If temperatures drop quickly enough, this could lead to some renewed, slippery travel.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Shot of cold, single digit lows

We get a quick shot of cold Wednesday night through Thursday. Morning lows will drop into the single digits in many of the suburbs and daytime highs will be stuck in the 20s.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Busy northwest winds will make if feel like the single digits and teens for most of our area on Thursday.

Friday storm

One final storm before the week is done.

Models have been trending milder on Friday, a quick rebound from the very cold airmass on Thursday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

If this trend continues, Friday will end up being a rainy day in southern New England with any mixed precipitation or snow pushed into central and northern New England.

We will have more details on this storm in the coming days.

Catch us on CBS News Boston, WBZ-TV, and WBZ.com for the latest forecasts and snow updates.