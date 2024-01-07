Watch CBS News
In one of Massachusetts jackpot zones, Haverhill DPW crews "chipping away" at snowy roads

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

HAVERHILL – Department of Public Works crews in Haverhill are busy as the city was one of the "jackpot zones" during Sunday's snowstorm in Massachusetts.

Haverhill received over a foot of snow overnight, with flakes still falling as of Sunday afternoon.

Power lines sagged a bit under the weight of the snow and some branches came down, but overall there have not been any major issues reported.

Department of Public Works director Robert Ward said there are about 140 sand and salt trucks out on the road in addition to plows.

"They're out there. We're just chipping away. If you take a look around the facility, it's a ghost town because everyone is out there plowing snow," Ward said. "It's just a lot of it, and it's just going to take some time to get the roads cleared out."

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 2:05 PM EST

