Massachusetts snow: Who has the most?
BOSTON (CBS) - Massachusetts is getting hit with its first winter storm of the season on Sunday. So where is the most snow falling?
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Haverhill 12 inches
Westfield 8.6
North Andover 8.5
Lunenburg 8.5
Charlton 8.0
Grafton 8.0
Pepperell 8.0
Fitchburg 7.5
Methuen 7.0
North Chelmsford 7.0
West Springfield 7.0
Andover 6.0
Barre 4.8
Wilmington 4.7
