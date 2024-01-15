School closings and delays in Massachusetts for Tuesday, January 16
BOSTON - A storm system will be passing to the south of New England Monday night and during the day on Tuesday. In some areas of Massachusetts, 2-4" of snow is expected.
Some communities have announced schools will be closed or have a delayed opening on Tuesday, January 16.
For the full list of school closings and delays CLICK HERE.
