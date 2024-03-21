Saturday soaker brings potential for heavy rain and flooding to Massachusetts and snow up north

BOSTON - Here we go again! For the fourth time this month (and the third time on a weekend), we have the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding.

With groundwater levels already very high and many rivers swollen from past storms, once again, we run the risk for some localized flooding.

When does the rain arrive?

There will be some cold air in place Friday night, therefore, there will be a light wintry mix (ice and snow) in the beginning hours of the storm. There may be some flurries in the air as we approach midnight Friday.

Overnight into early Saturday morning, the precipitation will become steadier and there could be a light sleet and snow accumulation in areas north of the Mass Pike and more so, close to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border.

After dawn on Saturday, warmer air will flood northward changing any wintry precipitation over to rain in southern New England. The last areas to switch from sleet to rain will be the higher elevations of Worcester county and the Berkshires. In these areas, the sleet may hang on until later Saturday morning.

From there, it is all rain. The heaviest downpours will come between late afternoon and midnight on Saturday. This is when we are most concerned about street flooding.

After midnight, the rain will slowly taper. Southeastern Massachusetts (including the Cape and Islands) will be last to dry out with some light showers lingering into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday will be dry, albeit mostly cloudy, and on the chilly side.

How much rain will fall?

Widespread 1 to 3 inches of rainfall expected.

What areas will get snow?

A very early coating to an inch up near the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border, all to be washed away by rain. Really need to get into the Green Mountains and central New Hampshire to see an inch or more.

Wind and coastal issues

Wind is not a major factor with this storm. During Saturday night, we could see southeasterly gusts topping 40mph over Cape Cod and the Islands. Sunday will be gusty across all of southern New England, but below warning levels. Looking at northerly gusts between 20 to 35mph.

Costal issues are also not a major concern this go around. Astronomically, the levels are a few feet lower than during our last event. There may be some pockets of minor flooding during the Saturday night high tide (after 11 p.m.) along south or southeast facing beaches across southeastern Massachusetts.

Ski country bonanza

Great news for those looking to get in some spring skiing! More than a foot of fresh snow is expected to fall across most of the ski areas in central and northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine!