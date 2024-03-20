"Juiced-up" storm bringing heavy rain to Massachusetts, snow to New England ski country

BOSTON - Welcome to spring! The vernal equinox arrived Tuesday night, making Wednesday the first day of astronomical spring! And, now that spring has officially arrived, we can get on with more winter-like weather - with rain and maybe a bit of snow in the forecast for Massachusetts.

March has been chock-full of red days thus far (warmer than normal). Now, right on schedule, we are about to balance the scales out a bit with a string of blue (below normal days).

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Cold front moves through Massachusetts Wednesday night

First things first: Wednesday night a cold front will barrel through the area, bringing a few rain showers and perhaps, a few graupel or snow showers as well.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The real story comes with the air mass behind that front. Thursday will likely be the coldest day of the entire month!

Highs will be stuck in the 30s and the winds will make it feel like teens and 20s for most of the day.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Friday morning will be quite cold with lows in the teens in many of the suburbs.

Rain and snow from Saturday storm in New England

Turning to the weekend, the news doesn't get much better ...

Another "juiced-up" storm is headed for New England.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

When it arrives early Saturday morning, the atmosphere may be just cold enough for a touch of light sleet or snow in portions of northern Mass.

Within a few hours the wintry mix will change to all rain in southern New England.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The rain will continue, heavy at times, all day Saturday.

Models are currently suggesting rainfall totals between 1-3" for most of our area. This would lead to some renewed, localized flooding.

Sunday is a bit iffy. There are questions as to how long the clouds and rain may linger in the area. More to come on that portion of the forecast.

Snow forecast for ski resorts in New England

Up north, in ski country, this will fall as all snow! We are projecting a foot or more for a good portion of the White Mountains.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Ski season is about to get a late boost!