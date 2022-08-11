What should you buy on sales tax holiday weekend?

What should you buy this tax holiday?

BOSTON - The tax-free holiday weekend starts Saturday and figuring out what to buy can be a little confusing.

So which items should you get now?

Experts say shoppers should be looking at items that have been notoriously hard to get over the past year because of supply chain issues. That's anything with a microchip, like laptops and appliances.

If you are in the market for some big ticket items, this weekend is the ideal time to splurge.

The state is temporarily waiving the 6.25% sales tax on most items under $2,500 during the slowest shopping month of the year.

"It gets people back into the stores and back shopping," Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst told WBZ-TV.

He said shoppers are facing a new normal this year, inflation.

"No matter what you are buying, it's going to cost more this year than a year ago," Hurst said.

Consumers are feeling the financial pressures at every turn, from groceries to gas. However, supply chain issues have eased up with stores bringing more products to the shelves compared to last year.

The savings experts at RetailMeNot say shoppers should look at items that have been hard to find in recent months.

"Anything with a chip in it, so a lot of those issues have abated somewhat, so people are definitely in the market for some of those bigger electronic items, whether that be a computer, a laptop or a television," RetailMeNot editor Kristin McGrath told WBZ.

And stack your savings to get the most of every dollar.

"So look at discounts beyond the sales tax discount," Hurst said.

Retail experts say shoppers should not forget small businesses this weekend because they need a lot of help too, especially after the pandemic.

For more information on what items are eligible this weekend, visit the state's website.