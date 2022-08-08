Watch CBS News
Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend starts this Saturday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Attention all shoppers! The annual sales tax holiday weekend in Massachusetts starts this coming Saturday.

Back in June, the state legislature declared August 13th and 14th to be tax-free.

Most items under $2,500 bought on those days will be exempt from the 6.25% sales tax. The holiday weekend was made permanent in 2018 in an effort to boost small business around the state by getting people out to shop.

There are some purchases that won't qualify. Sales tax will still apply for anyone going out to eat at a restaurant. The same goes for buying a car or boat, regardless of price. There will also still be taxes in place for alcohol and marijuana sales.

Here's a list of what doesn't qualify:

  • Meals
  • Motor vehicles
  • Motorboats
  • Telecommunications services
  • Gas
  • Steam
  • Electricity
  • Tobacco products
  • Marijuana or marijuana products
  • Alcoholic beverages, and
  • Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

For more information, visit the state's website.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 7:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

