Massachusetts RMV unable to process transactions due to statewide outage
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is currently unable to process transactions due to a statewide outage.
The RMV said transactions are unavailable online, in person or over the phone. Customers can use their bank account option as a alternative payment option, the RMV said on social media.
This comes after a national outage affected the RMV last month. RMVs were affected both in Massachusetts and other states before service was restored after a few hours.
It is unclear how long the latest outage could last.