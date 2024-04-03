Watch CBS News
Massachusetts RMV unable to process transactions due to statewide outage

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is currently unable to process transactions due to a statewide outage.

The RMV said transactions are unavailable online, in person or over the phone. Customers can use their bank account option as a alternative payment option, the RMV said on social media.

This comes after a national outage affected the RMV last month. RMVs were affected both in Massachusetts and other states before service was restored after a few hours.

It is unclear how long the latest outage could last.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 11:17 AM EDT

