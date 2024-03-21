Watch CBS News
Massachusetts RMV hit by "national system outage"

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A "national system outage" temporarily affected business at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, according to a service alert from the RMV. The problem has since been resolved, the RMV said shortly before 2 p.m.

"The RMV cannot process any license or ID related transactions at this time due to a national system outage," the RMV posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, around noon. "We are working to resolve this interruption with the service provider."

CBS Chicago reports that the outage also shut down DMV facilities in Illinois. The secretary of state there, Alexi Giannoulias, said the cause was believed to be a simple outage. 

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 12:45 PM EDT

