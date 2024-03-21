Massachusetts RMV hit by "national system outage"

BOSTON - A "national system outage" temporarily affected business at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, according to a service alert from the RMV. The problem has since been resolved, the RMV said shortly before 2 p.m.

"The RMV cannot process any license or ID related transactions at this time due to a national system outage," the RMV posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, around noon. "We are working to resolve this interruption with the service provider."

CBS Chicago reports that the outage also shut down DMV facilities in Illinois. The secretary of state there, Alexi Giannoulias, said the cause was believed to be a simple outage.