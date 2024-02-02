Massachusetts RMV revokes 26 commercial drivers licenses linked to alleged State Police bribery scheme

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has revoked the commercial driver's licenses of 26 people linked to an alleged State Police bribery scheme.

The RMV said the U.S. Attorney's Office identified all 26 drivers who did not properly pass the test. They're accused of bribing troopers with goods and services to get the licenses. Their names have not been made public.

"The 26 individuals identified are no longer permitted to operate a commercial motor vehicle and their licenses have been downgraded to a Class D passenger license. They are unable to obtain a commercial driver's license in the future, without first confirming eligibility and taking and passing all required commercial permit and skills tests," the RMV said in a statement.

"The RMV is not aware of any motor vehicle crashes of the identified 26 individuals, after obtaining the commercial license at issue, involving a commercial motor vehicle."

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said the scheme started back in August 2018.

Six people were arrested in the case earlier this week. Four of them are current or retired Massachusetts State Troopers.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Gary Cederquist leaves Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston, January 30, 2024. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gary Cederquist 58, of Stoughton, was the Sergeant in charge of the unit that gave the skills tests to drivers. He retired Thursday with a dishonorable discharge. He was allegedly given a new driveway worth more than $10,000, a $2,000 snow blower, free landscaping and a $750 mailbox in exchange for licenses.

The other active trooper who was charged, 54-year-old Joel Rogers of Bridgewater, was suspended indefinitely without pay.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joel Rogers leaves the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston, January 30, 2024. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The two retired troopers charged, 63-year-old Perry Mendes of Wareham and 63-year-old Calvin Butner of Halifax, were both arrested Monday in Florida.

The other two men named in the indictment are 47-year-old Eric Mathison of Boston and 42-year-old Scott Camara of Rehoboth. Both were said to be friends of Cederquist.

