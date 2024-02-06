Massachusetts sees record marijuana sales in 2023

WORCESTER - The Cannabis Control Commission said 2023 marijuana sales in Massachusetts were up by $78 million over 2022 - a 5% increase.

The commission says that sales of adult-use cannabis have increased for six straight years. December 2023 marked the industry's best-ever sales month, with $140.1 million in sales, surpassing the previous record in August 2023.

The commission has tracked sales since November 2018 and says that it currently tracks 338 marijuana retailers and 21 delivery businesses.

Voters legalized recreational cannabis use in 2016, and sales began about two years later.

Marijuana is subject to a 6.25% state sales tax and 10.75% state excise tax. Cities and towns can add an additional tax of up to 3%.