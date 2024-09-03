Massachusetts primary election town-by-town results for September 3, 2024
BOSTON - Massachusetts held its state primary election on Tuesday ahead of the general election in November.
The offices on the ballot were U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor's Councilor, State Senator, State Representative, Register of Deeds, Clerk of Courts and, in some counties, County Commissioner.
Here are the town-by-town results from the most significant races. The maps will be updated as votes are tallied. To see how your town voted, hover over the maps.