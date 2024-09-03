Watch CBS News
Massachusetts primary election town-by-town results for September 3, 2024

By Mike Toole

BOSTON - Massachusetts held its state primary election on Tuesday ahead of the general election in November.

The offices on the ballot were U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor's Councilor, State Senator, State Representative, Register of Deeds, Clerk of Courts and, in some counties, County Commissioner.

Here are the town-by-town results from the most significant races. The maps will be updated as votes are tallied. To see how your town voted, hover over the maps.

Massachusetts Republican Primary for the U.S. Senate

Massachusetts Republican Primary for U.S. House District 8

Massachusetts State House Primaries

Massachusetts State Senate Primaries

Plymouth County Commissioner - Democratic Primary

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

