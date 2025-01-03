Weekend To Do List: Holiday light shows across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Happy New Year! It's officially 2025, so why not start the new year with some fun, family-friendly light displays across Massachusetts?

Winterlights in Canton

Winterlights is open at the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate through January 4. The outdoor light show is fun for the entire family! They have warm cocoa, cider, and hand-baked desserts. Cozy up while you walk through the mile-long trail from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, Canton

When: January 3 and 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $30 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-13, and free for children under 2. Tickets are $5 cheaper for members. Concession items are available for purchase.

Click here for more information.

Winterlights on the North Shore

If you can't make it to Canton to enjoy the Winterlights, they also have one on the North Shore! The Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover will be lit up for an outdoor experience. It's open through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Be sure to get your tickets in advance for either Winterlights experience.

Where: Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens, North Andover

When: January 3 and 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Cost: $30 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-13, and free for children under 2. Tickets are $5 cheaper for members. Concession items are available for purchase.

Click here for more information.

2024 JP Holiday Light Show

If you're in the Boston area, Jamaica Plain hosts an annual holiday light show! The event projects the lights onto the steeple of Jamaica Plain's First Baptist Church every thirty minutes from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Be sure to scan the QR code while there to listen to the music and dialogue for the event in Spanish or English!

Where: First Baptist Church, 633 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

When: January 3 and 4 from 5 p.m. through 8:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.