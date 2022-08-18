Massachusetts National Guard activated to help fight Rockport brush fire burning for a month

ROCKPORT - The Massachusetts National Guard has been activated to help fight a brush fire that's been burning for a month in Rockport.

Governor Charlie Baker made the announcement Thursday.

The Briarwood fire has been burning across 19-acres in Rockport and continues to smolder above and below ground.

The town asked the state for help so 30 specially trained members of the National Guard will now head to Rockport to help local firefighters.

According to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, there have been more than 800 wildfires in Massachusetts so far this year.