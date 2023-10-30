Massachusetts announces work authorization clinic for migrants staying in shelters

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's administration announced new help Monday for migrant families in Massachusetts.

Healey said starting November 13, the state, in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security, will be hosting a work authorization clinic.

They will organize appointments and provide transportation to the clinic for migrants staying in emergency shelters to help them support their families and move into more stable housing options.

"We are glad that the Biden-Harris Administration is hosting this clinic with us, which will help process work authorizations as efficiently as possible. Many shelter residents want to work but face significant barriers to getting their work authorizations," Healey said in a statement. "This clinic will be critical for building on the work that our administration has already been leading to connect more migrants with work opportunities, which will help them support their families and move out of emergency shelter into more stable housing options."

Healey said earlier this month that the state's emergency shelters are "on the verge of reaching capacity" as an influx of migrant families have been arriving in the state.

At the time, Healey said there were 7,000 families in emergency shelters, a total of 23,000 people using shelters in cities and towns at hundreds of locations including hotels, motels, and temporary sites such as college dorms.

The governor issued a state of emergency in August about as the number of migrants seeking shelter continues to rise at a time when the cost of housing - already in short supply - continues to soar.