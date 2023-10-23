2 Massachusetts men missing under "suspicious circumstances" in Vermont, police say

Vermont State Police say 2 Massachusetts men missing under "suspicious circumstances"

DERBY, Vt. - Vermont State Police are searching for a pair of 21-year-old Massachusetts men who disappeared under "suspicious circumstances" while traveling through several communities. Efforts to find them included a weekend search with dogs.

Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield and Eric White of Chicopee were reported missing on Oct. 15 after falling out of touch with their families for several days, state police said. They'd previously been in Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe, officials said.

Jahim Solomon (left) and Eric White (right). Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police said investigators are concerned about the well being of the pair.

Searchers spent part of a rainy Saturday searching the area around Albany and Lowell.

A spokesperson on Sunday confirmed that the Vermont State Police Search & Rescue Team and New England K-9 participated in the search. The spokesperson declined to provide additional details, including why searchers focused on that area.