Massachusetts woman says TikTok ban will negatively impact businesses

Massachusetts woman describes how TikTok changed her life as ban goes into effect

Massachusetts woman describes how TikTok changed her life as ban goes into effect

Massachusetts woman describes how TikTok changed her life as ban goes into effect

MARBLEHEAD - For the millions of Americans who rely on TikTok as a source of income, the ban is causing financial concerns, especially for one Marblehead business.

Markey tries to extend TikTok ban

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey is calling on the Biden administration to extend the deadline of the ban by 90 days.

"It's a vital part of our American economy and we need more time in order to work out all of the issues that surround TikTok. But we cannot allow it to go dark," Markey said. "I have been in constant communication with the White House, urging them to extend the deadline."

Sen. Markey said that several constituents have reached out, explaining the importance of the app.

"It's even more than business," Markey said. "A grandmother told me she uses TikTok to communicate with her grandkids."

Marblehead business booms from TikTok

Small businesses in Massachusetts also rely on the app for promotion. It has revived several family-owned and small businesses throughout the state. Marblehead jewelry business Coastal Caviar went viral on TikTok with one video reaching eight million views, which caused people to flock to her company.

"Our business completely launched from that moment. Our life turned upside down. We've kind of been chasing our tail ever since," founder Kelly Schneider said. "None of this would've been possible without TikTok."

She worries about what might happen to new businesses who won't have the platform to market themselves to the public.

"I hope that we're able to come to some sort of solution. I'm still somewhat in denial that this is even happening. I think a lot of people are," Schneider said.