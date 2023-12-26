Watch CBS News
Tickets still available for Massachusetts Lottery's "Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle​" on January 1

By Neal Riley

CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Lottery's Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game is wrapping up soon with a big finish, but there's still time to get a ticket.

So far, 10 $20,000 prize winners have been selected in the weekly drawing. There's still one more drawing to go this Friday.

Then on New Year's Day, next Monday, there's a final drawing for a $1 million prize, four $250,000 prizes and six $25,000 winners.

If you want in, the $10 raffle tickets will continue to be sold through Dec. 31 or until all of the limited 550,000 tickets have been sold.

For more information, visit the state's lottery website.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

December 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

