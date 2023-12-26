Tickets still available for Massachusetts Lottery's "Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle" on January 1
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Lottery's Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game is wrapping up soon with a big finish, but there's still time to get a ticket.
So far, 10 $20,000 prize winners have been selected in the weekly drawing. There's still one more drawing to go this Friday.
Then on New Year's Day, next Monday, there's a final drawing for a $1 million prize, four $250,000 prizes and six $25,000 winners.
If you want in, the $10 raffle tickets will continue to be sold through Dec. 31 or until all of the limited 550,000 tickets have been sold.
For more information, visit the state's lottery website.
