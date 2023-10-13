Massachusetts Lottery starts holiday raffle for $1 million prize on New Year's Day

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Lottery is offering you a chance to win $1 million on New Year's Day.

Tickets for the new "Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle" will go on sale Monday for $10 each.

The winner will be drawn on Monday, January 1, 2024.

There will also be four prizes of $250,000 each and six $25,000 winners.

"Players will not select their own raffle numbers. Each ticket will contain a unique number. A player's ticket number must exactly match one of the winning number sequences drawn to win one of the raffle's prizes," the Lottery said in a statement announcing the new game Friday.

Anyone who enters the raffle will also be eligible for weekly drawings where a $20,000 prize will be given away. Those drawings start Friday, October 20 and continue every Friday through December 29. Those 11 winners will still be eligible for win one of the prizes on New Year's Day.

And to add one more incentive to buy a raffle ticket, the Lottery says every 100th ticket sold will get the buyer a $100 voucher. The catch is it can only be used to buy Massachusetts Lottery tickets.