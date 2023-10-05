Watch as New Hampshire Lottery mocks Massachusetts with "tax shark" video

BOSTON – With the Powerball jackpot on the rise again, there's lottery fever across the country.

With the jackpot soaring to an estimated $1.4 billion for Saturday's drawing, some states are getting competitive.

The New Hampshire Lottery released a commercial poking fun at the "no good Massachusetts tax shark that's been swimming around stealing our lottery winnings."

In the commercial, a woman opens her apartment door only to be greeted by a "shark" that chomps down on her.

"Why play the lottery in Massachusetts where taxes, including the new 'millionaires tax,' cost you an extra 9%?" the narrator says. "Instead, live free and play in New Hampshire where your income and winnings are always state tax free."

The commercial concludes with the woman telling the shark in a thick Massachusetts accent, "I'm gonna send you back to Martha's Vineyard."

WBZ-TV reached out to Massachusetts Lottery about the so-called "tax shark," but did not receive a response.