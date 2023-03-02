New Mass Lottery $50 scratch ticket has first $1 million winner

BOSTON - The new Massachusetts Lottery $50 scratch ticket game has its first $1 million winner.

The "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" has been on sale since February 7, but no one had won any of the big prizes until this week.

Jary Rodriguez Temac of East Boston bought a ticket at Neptune Liquors in East Boston and won $1 million. She chose the cash option and walked away with a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes Wednesday.

Jary Rodriguez Temac (right) of East Boston and her husband Marlon. She is the first $1 million winner in the Mass Lottery's first $50 scratch ticket game. Massachusetts Lottery

The game has three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes and 15 $1 million prizes. This is the first one of those big prizes to be claimed, according to the lottery.

The high price of the scratch ticket is supposed to boost your chances of winning something. Mass Lottery said the odds of winning a prize in the $50 game are 1 in 4.10.