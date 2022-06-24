Massachusetts lawmakers vow reproductive rights fight is just beginning

Many in Massachusetts vow to keep fighting for Roe v. Wade

BOSTON - In Massachusetts, reaction to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was swift.

Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order designed to protect anyone receiving an abortion in the state.

"I just feel really, really heartbroken," said one woman.

"Everybody has a right to life, including an unborn fetus," said Rachel, who is visiting from Illinois.

While abortion is still legal in Massachusetts, politicians and reproductive rights supporters gathered at the Statehouse with Senator Elizabeth Warren saying Massachusetts is not immune to the decision.

"They will not rest until they ban abortion across this nation. This is the fight we're in," said Warren.

On Beacon Hill lawmakers have been working on bills to strengthen abortion access and provide protections to Massachusetts abortion providers concerned they could now be targeted for helping patients from out of state.

"We know the opposition is strategizing to physically and psychologically harass and scare people. It's in the forefront of our minds and we're staying vigilant and prepared," said Dr. Nate Horwitz-Willis with Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts.

"We're going to make sure no one is investigated or harassed, no agencies or law enforcement will be turning over personal information, no one will be vilified or under attack," said Attorney General Maura Healey, who is also a Democratic candidate for governor.

Rachel, who prefers not to use her last name believes it's an important day. Pregnant in graduate school, she made the decision to keep her baby. "I kept him and the Lord provided. We were on welfare and WIC, but I can't imagine not having him in my life."

One of the concerns is there will now be an economic divide among patients who can access abortion, but political leaders in Massachusetts said today is a beginning, not an end.

"We are aimed like a laser beam election in November. Make no mistake, Roe is on the ballot," Warren said.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Boston Friday night in opposition of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Friday night, protestors gathered throughout Boston

