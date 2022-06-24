Protesters gather in Boston after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

BOSTON – Hundreds of people demonstrated in Boston Friday night in opposition of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protesters rallied at Park Street Station before marching through Boston to Copley Square.

"I just feel really heartbroken," one woman told WBZ.

"I don't think it's the government's business to be involved in what we do with our bodies," another woman said.

Rachel, who preferred WBZ not use her last name, believes it's an important day. Pregnant in grad school she made a decision to keep her baby. "I kept him, and the lord provided and I've been on welfare, I've been on WIC, I can't imagine not having him in my life," Rachel said.

While abortion is still legal in Massachusetts, politicians and reproductive rights supporters gathered at the State House with a warning, including Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"They will not rest until they ban abortion across this nation, this is the fight we are in," Warren said.

On Beacon Hill lawmakers have been working on bills to strengthen abortion access and provide protections to Massachusetts abortion providers concerned they could now be targeted for helping patients from out of state.