See the schedule for Massachusetts High School Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- Gillette Stadium will soon be taken over by 16 local high school football teams, as the home of the New England Patriots will host all eight Massachusetts high school Super Bowls over a three-day stretch next week.

The MIAA has announced the schedule for the upcoming championship games, which will be played at Gillette Stadium between Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 6. The Patriots will be on their bye week, so it works out well for all parties involved.

The six championship tilts played on Thursday and Friday will air live on TV-38 and will stream online at CBSBoston.com.

Here's the full schedule for this year's Massachusetts football championships at Gillette:

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Division 7: #1 Uxbridge vs. #3 Mashpee, 5:30 p.m.

Division 6: #1 Hudson vs. #3 Fairhaven, 8:00 p.m.*

Thursday, Dec. 5

Division 4: #1 Duxbury vs. #2 Scituate, 3:00 p.m.

Division 1: #3 Xaverian Brothers vs. #4 Needham, 5:30 p.m.*

Division 2: #1 Catholic Memorial vs. #2 King Philip, 8:00 p.m.*

Friday, Dec. 6

Division 8: #1 Randolph vs. #2 West Boylston, 3:00 p.m.

Division 5: #1 Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. #3 Foxboro, 5:30 p.m.*

Division 3: #3 Mansfield vs. #4 North Attleboro, 8:00 p.m.*

*Game times are approximate

This will mark the 17th year that Gillette Stadium hosts the high school title games. It will be the seventh time that all eight Super Bowls will be played on the home turf of the Patriots.

Tickets to High School Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium

If you want to head to Gillette to cheer on your hometown -- or just go and see a championship tilt -- you can get tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office, and all tickets will be digital and accessible via the Gillette Stadium App. Fans are being recommended to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay before heading to Gillette.

Tickets are $20 each (parking is included) and children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. A ticket will grant you admission to each of that day's games, but tailgating and reentry is prohibited.